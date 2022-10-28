Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu slams Kantara, calls it 'mockery of anyone's intelligence...poorly made, regressive'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu has slammed Kannada movie Kantara directed by Rishab Shetty which is garnering positive reviews from fans and celebrities across Hindi and South industries. Abhiroop stated that in his new interview that the movie forces a person 'to believe in divine intervention'.

In an interview with ETimes, Abhiroop Basu criticised Kantara and said, "I feel it's a mockery of anyone's intelligence. Poorly made, regressive, loud, replete with tropes, no real character to root for, so called plot twists appear dishonest and merely serve as gimmicks, the protagonist's redemption arc is laughable and by the time the film reaches the much talked about climax, I am not really interested anymore."

"But I guess it shouldn't really be shocking for a film that forces you to believe in 'divine intervention' earning aplenty, especially in a time when you are trying hard as a country to prove the scientific relevance of a mythological character. So really, it all fits in," he said.

On the other hand, Kantara got massive applause from megastar Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Agnihotri and many others. The film also made it to the number 1 position in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films released by IMDb recently.

Director Rishab Shetty starrer ‘Kantara' has won the hearts of the Indian audience across the country, which has translated well at the box office. The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara's Hindi version is going strong at the ticket counters and has earned Rs 31.7 crore.