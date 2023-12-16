WATCH:This Heartwarming Video Of SRK, Big B, KJo, Bebo Grooving Will Make Your Day

New Delhi: December 15 was an unconventional night in Mumbai. Of course, Bollywood celebs have graced another event but it's extrememly exciting. Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, celebrated their Annual Day on December 15. It saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities as their children are students there.

The Bachchan family, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, among others were in attendance. Despite the regular spottings, what broke the internet was video of these celebs enjoying themselves.

On the groovy song of 'Deewangi Deewangi', a viral video captured various celebrities dancing together. The video shows Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, all shaking a leg. Star kids AbRam and Aaradhya can be spotted as well.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next ' Dunki'. 'Dunki' is helmed by RajKumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. As per the makers, it is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Whereas, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.He will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.