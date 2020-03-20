हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

This is how Disha Patani is spending her days at home these days - In Pics

Disha Patani is spending quality time with her pet cat and posted a few clicks of her on Instagram.

This is how Disha Patani is spending her days at home these days - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Disha Patani is a popular celeb on social media as well. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis resulting in many movie shoots being put on hold for the time being, she is making sure to pass her time wisely at home. And guess what she's doing?

Disha Patani is spending quality time with her pet cat and posted a few clicks of her on Instagram. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me, passing my days at home like this 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The shoot of the movie has been halted amid COVID-19 spread. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday (March 19, 2020) and urged the countrymen to be vigilant and avoid stepping out of their respective homes unless it is urgent. He also called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday (March 22, 2020) from 7 AM to 9 PM. 

 

Tags:
Disha PataniCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan support PM Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' to combat coronavirus

Must Watch

PT1M15S

Singer Kanika Kapoor Corona Positive, She hides travel history