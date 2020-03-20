This is how Disha Patani is spending her days at home these days - In Pics

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Disha Patani is a popular celeb on social media as well. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis resulting in many movie shoots being put on hold for the time being, she is making sure to pass her time wisely at home. And guess what she's doing?

Disha Patani is spending quality time with her pet cat and posted a few clicks of her on Instagram. Check it out here:

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The shoot of the movie has been halted amid COVID-19 spread.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday (March 19, 2020) and urged the countrymen to be vigilant and avoid stepping out of their respective homes unless it is urgent. He also called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday (March 22, 2020) from 7 AM to 9 PM.