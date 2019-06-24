This is how Disha Patani spent her Sunday with beau Tiger Shroff — See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and are often spotted together. Be it a casual dinner date, lunch date, or at an event, the two look like a match made in heaven and we can't wait till they make things official!

On Sunday, the 'Baaghi 2' stars were captured as they were exiting a popular restaurant after dinner. Tiger was seen in a black tee and beige pants and rounded off his look with yellow sneakers. Disha, on the other hand, wore a multi-coloured dress with a stylish cut pattern on the midriff and was seen flaunting her new hair colour.

Both were all smiles as they got papped outside the restaurant.

Check out the pictures from their latest dinner outing below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

While neither Tiger nor Disha has acknowledged that they are in a relationship, the pictures speak for themselves.

Tiger's dad and actor Jackie Shroff had earlier thrown some light on his son's equation with Disha. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Jackie had earlier said, “He found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now, they are just friends.”

Their fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to make things officials soon!