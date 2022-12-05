This is how Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan reacted to her reality show

NEW DELHI: Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood's iconic diva has seen it all. Captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm, Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' 'Moving In With Malaika'. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series will start streaming from December 5 onwards (Monday-Thursday).

In the opening episode of the much-awaited show 'Moving In With Malaika', filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder comes over to Malaika's place for a friendly visit. The two go back in time and talk about her past, present and much more.

In the conversation, Farah Khan asks how Malaika's close ones have reacted to the news of her doing a reality show, including her son Arhaan Khan. "How come Arhaan has agreed to this?" Farah reacts.

Malaika Arora smiles and responds to Farah saying, "He was the most supportive, Farah. He said mom- Go for it. Somewhere for me I think half that battle was won. He's a kid. I should be able to do something where he feels proud of what I'm doing, he’s comfortable with what I'm doing."

Meet the inspirational, fearless and glamorous Malaika Arora in her upcoming Hotstar Specials' 'Moving in with Malaika' exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5, 2022.