trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638641
NewsLifestylePeople
ARMAAN MALIK

This Is How Singer Armaan Malik Will Ring In His 28th Birthday

Singer Armaan Malik rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. His other famous tracks include 'Kaun Tujhe', 'Jab Tak', 'Pehla Pyaar' and 'Besabriya' among others.

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:18 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

This Is How Singer Armaan Malik Will Ring In His 28th Birthday Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Singer Armaan Malik will turn a year older on Saturday. He has decided to celebrate it in a low-key way this year.

Sharing his plans, Armaan said, "This year, I have decided to keep my birthday celebrations low-key and share this special day with my family and close friends. As I have been completely immersed in creating music, it feels like a perfect way to celebrate. This year, my focus is on creating music that touches hearts and spreads joy, and to achieve that I am pouring my heart and soul into it. Every song in the album is a labour of love. I believe it's my personal best work to date, and I can't wait to share more music with my fans. I look forward to a year full of positivity and happiness." Armaan's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years.

He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. His other famous tracks include 'Kaun Tujhe', 'Jab Tak', 'Pehla Pyaar' and 'Besabriya' among others.
 

cre Trending Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest