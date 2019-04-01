This is what happened when Ananya Panday tried to pull a prank on Tiger Shroff—Watch

New Delhi: Ananya Panday, who will be seen entering the big bad world of movies this year with 'Student Of The Year 2' tried to pull a prank on her co-star Tiger Shroff. The newbie along with the filmmaker Punit Malhotra decided to make full use of April Fool's Day on the sets of the movie and guess what?

When Ananya and Punit played a prank on Tiger, their whole act got waste as the 'Baaghi 2' actor guessed that it's April 1 and they are trying to fool him. Watch hilarious video:

'Student Of The Year 2' also marks the debut of another actress Tara Sutaria. The movie is directed by Punit Malhotra. The Dharma Productions' venture is slated to hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

But even before her maiden venture opens in theatres, the newcomer has bagged yet another big project. She will be seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The movie has gone on floors. The original movie had classic actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.