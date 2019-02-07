हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

This is what happened when Sunny Leone tried to pull off a prank—Watch

Prankster Sunny fell into her own trap and but no one's complaining!

This is what happened when Sunny Leone tried to pull off a prank—Watch

New Delhi: Sunny Leone is currently busy working on her maiden Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. The stunner of an actress, it seems is having a ball of a time during the shoot. She tried to pull off a prank on a teammate and it failed.

Well, Sunny shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen shooting beside a pool and that's when she decided to throw a teammate inside the swimming pool. But after she did that, one of the other guys came from behind and pushed Sunny into the pool as well.

She captioned the video: “Well this prank didn’t exactly go the way I wanted but still funny! Sorry @hitendrakapopara and @jeetihairtstylist I will be coming for you! War is on!! @tomasmoucka @sonakshivip, @rangeela_movie.”

Prankster Sunny fell into her own trap and but no one's complaining!

'Rangeela' is currently being shot in Goa and happens to be a comedy-drama. The film is directed by Santhosh Nair and will also have a special dance number featuring Sunny Leone.

The movie stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Salim Kumar in lead roles whereas Hareesh Kanaran, Aju Varghese and Ramesh Pisharody play pivotal parts. The venture is backed by Jayalal Menon under his production banner Backwater Studios and co-produced under Fairytale Productions.

So are you excited to watch Sunny Leone in Mollywood?

 

Tags:
Sunny Leonerangeela movieRangeelamalayalam rangeelasunny leone video
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon exchange a warm hug upon catching up for a meet - See Pics

Must Watch

PT44M14S

Taal Thok Ke: How crackdown on corruption has left Opposition crying political vendetta

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close