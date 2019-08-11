close

Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff had a Q and A session with his fans on Instagram. One of his fans made the most of the opportunity by asking him about his relationship status with Disha Patani, to which Tiger had a hilarious reaction.

This is what Tiger Shroff had to say about dating Disha Patani- Read

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff had a Q and A session with his fans on Instagram. One of his fans made the most of the opportunity by asking him about his relationship status with Disha Patani, to which Tiger had a hilarious reaction.

“Are you dating Disha,” asked his fan. Tiger replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai.” He responded to the rest of the questions with emojis.

Another follower wanted to know whether he was a virgin or not. To which, Tiger said, “Abe besharam mere mom dad bhi follow kar rahe hai mujhe."

During the interactive session with the fans, Tiger also revealed that he has not had many girlfriends.

Tiger and Disha have been spotted together on innumerous occasions but have never spoken about their relationship status.

Earlier, Disha, during an interactive session with the media had said, "I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, which tanked at the Box Office. She will be next seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur. While Tiger will be next seen in a war drama alongside Hrithik Roshan.

