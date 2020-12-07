हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

This little girl grew up to be an actress. Can you identify her? Folks, it's not that difficult!

The actress decided to go back in time to share a priceless memory from her childhood days.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is often engaged in a Twitter war with her colleagues and netizens over several issues, recently decided to go back in time to share a priceless memory from her childhood days.

She shared an old picture of herself as a little girl and recalled how she was a child. She tweeted to say, "As a child, I don’t remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end, hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately, some of us are born old and I am one of those."

Here's the photo Kangana Ranaut posted:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', a bilingual biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

Meanwhile, she also had 'Dhaakad' in the pipeline. 

