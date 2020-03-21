हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
This new goofy selfie of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli shows self-isolation helps their 'love' grow!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid the tough times of battling coronavirus outbreak globally, everyone including our celebs are making sure to stay home and stay safe. A day after Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma posted a video urging everyone to stay home and maintain social distancing, looks like the power couple is making the most of their time together. 

Anushka took to Instagram and shared a goofy selfie with hubby Virat. She wrote, "Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Aren't they looking adorable?

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 11,000 lives worldwide so far and unfortunately the number is increasing everyday. 

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare. 

 

 

