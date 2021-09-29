Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pic of niece Inaaya on 4th birthday, pens sweet message

MUMBAI: Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu rang in her fourth birthday on Wednesday. Marking the special day, Inaaya's aunt and Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet note for the little one wishing her on her special day.

"Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl," Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the little girl. Alongside the heartfelt note, Kareena posted an adorable black and white picture of Inaaya. The picture showed the little girl dolled up in a kurta and her hair tied in two cute braids.

As soon as Bebo shared the photo, her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Love you inni jaan .. Happy Birthday. God bless."

Kareena Kapoor Khan pens down a sweet birthday message for niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu:



Soha shared a glimpse of her daughter's fourth unicorn-themed party celebrations on Instagram. She shared a series of pictures and videos, in which Inaaya can be seen dressed in a cute pink dress. The photos gave a sneak-peek of a room decorated with tassels and balloons of different colours.

Soha also gifted several customised presents to Inaaya, including a pillow with her name on it, photo albums and much more.

In one of the videos, Inaaya is seen looking at photos featuring her family members. In another clip, she is seen looking at a board, decorated on the occasion of her birthday.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's unicorn-themed birthday celebration photos:



Meanwhile, speaking of Kareena's work, she rceently finished shooting for 'Laal Singh Chadda'. The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on Christmas, will now be released in February 2022. She also has Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht' in her kitty.