This pic of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will make your heart skip a beat

New Delhi: Looks like Deepika Padukone had saved the best photo of herself with husband Ranveer Singh for a special occasion. And, what can be more special for her than Ranveer's birthday? On Monday night, the actress shared a gorgeous picture of the couple to wish Ranveer as he turned a year older and wrote, "The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You!"

The monochrome photo has Deepika and Ranveer sharing a hearty laugh together. Deepika is stunning in a white gown while Ranveer looks dapper in a black suit. The photo will make your heart skip a beat, trust us.

Here's how Deepika wished Ranveer on his 35th birthday:

Deepika and Ranveer are the power couple of Bollywood. They are super successful in their respective careers and have some of the best Bollywood films to their credits.

The couple married in November 2018 after dating for almost six years. The dreamy wedding happened in Italy with only family and close friends in attendance.

As of now, on the work front, Deepika has a Shakun Batra film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' in the pipeline while Ranveer, too, has a couple of projects in his kitty, including 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.