This pic of Disha Patani with her pet has left the internet swooning!

New Delhi: The beautiful Disha Patani is often in the limelight because of her social media uploads. Disha, who has over 22 million followers on Instagram, is an internet sensation and her pics often go viral.

The stunning actress's latest Instagram pic has caught the netizen's eye and people can't stop swooning over it! Disha cuddles her adorable pet—a white cat in the pic and captions it as, “keeetyyyy”

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. She played a trapeze artist named Radha in the film and made her presence felt whenever she appeared on the screen. Disha's sizzling avatar in the song 'Slow Motion' was much talked about, even before the film's release.

'Bharat' had superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

The actress will next be seen in 'Malang'. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Sanjay Dutt. It is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Luv Ranjan.

After 'Bharat', fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actress on screen!