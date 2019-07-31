This pic of Katrina Kaif will drive away your mid-week blues!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of the most sought after divas of the industry and has a huge fan following. The stunner made her Instagram account back in 2017 and has been treating us with mesmerising photographs since then. Be it posing by the beach or looking absolutely gorgeous in traditional wear, Kat never leaves a chance to make our hearts skip a beat.

Her latest Instagram post has the actress flaunting her million-dollar smile while sitting on a bench. She is seen wearing a black crop top along with jeans while her hair is left loose.

Check out the picture here:

Coming to Katrina's work commitments, she was last seen in 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan and was lauded for her performance.

She is all set to re-unite with Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'. The duo has delivered several super-hits together including 'Namastey London', 'Singh is Kinng', 'Welcome' to name a few. Fans are eager to watch these two in a single frame again.

'Sooryavanshi' is being directed by Rohit Shetty and this is the first time that Kat is working with the filmmaker.