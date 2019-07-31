close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

This pic of Katrina Kaif will drive away your mid-week blues!

Katrina Kaif flaunts her million-dollar smile in latest Instagram post. The actress is seen wearing a black crop top along with jeans.

This pic of Katrina Kaif will drive away your mid-week blues!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of the most sought after divas of the industry and has a huge fan following. The stunner made her Instagram account back in 2017 and has been treating us with mesmerising photographs since then. Be it posing by the beach or looking absolutely gorgeous in traditional wear, Kat never leaves a chance to make our hearts skip a beat.

Her latest Instagram post has the actress flaunting her million-dollar smile while sitting on a bench. She is seen wearing a black crop top along with jeans while her hair is left loose.

Check out the picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Coming to Katrina's work commitments, she was last seen in 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan and was lauded for her performance.

She is all set to re-unite with Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'. The duo has delivered several super-hits together including 'Namastey London', 'Singh is Kinng', 'Welcome' to name a few. Fans are eager to watch these two in a single frame again.

'Sooryavanshi' is being directed by Rohit Shetty and this is the first time that Kat is working with the filmmaker.

Tags:
Katrina KaifBharatSooryavanshi
Next
Story

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt enjoy spa session in Los Angeles

Must Watch

PT43M9S

Watch Debate: After triple talaq bill, is it time now for 'One Nation One Law'?