This pic of kids clicking their selfie goes viral, but Amitabh Bachchan finds it 'photoshopped'

New Delhi: Internet is a great place to find new things and quite often a picture or a video clip goes viral, making it a topic of debate online. Recently, a picture of five kids clicking their selfie but not with a camera but with footwear.

The picture has flooded the internet and in fact, several Bollywood celebrities shared it with heartwarming captioned too. From ace lensman Atul Kasbekar to Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty—all posted the picture on social media.

“Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” #Attitude #Innocence #HeartWarming #SelfieWithAFootwear pic.twitter.com/Q6HOiyEkV5 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 3, 2019

“You’re only as happy as you choose to be”. A saying that holds true for one and all!!

And I’m sure this selfie deserves more likes than most. pic.twitter.com/KafEzq3mg8 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 3, 2019

But, megastar Amitabh Bachchan pointed out that there is a possibility that the picture has been photoshopped. He wrote: “. with due respect and apology .. i feel this is photoshopped .. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size .. to his other hand by his side !!

I’m sharing this image that came in on text cause d unbridled innocence n joy of these lovely kids moved me n made me smile in equal measure Super image that asks questions If anyone can reliably locate these munchkins n d photog I’d love to personally send them something each pic.twitter.com/5JWBmixzSH — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 3, 2019

Well, after he made this point, several Twitter users had something to opine on the same:

Ya..sir ..right hand thumb is missing — DR.MILIND ZADE (@DrMilindZade) February 3, 2019

I think it's not photoshopped. The hand is not as big as it seems to be, if you look closely. This is a distortion because of shooting from the short distance.. — Oxana Chernavskikh (@OxanaChernavski) February 3, 2019

Not photoshopped. One kid is wearing the other chappal.

And he is the only one who wears one. They show beautifully... happiness is not what you have, happiness is who you are! pic.twitter.com/cDqN3Pe3Ye — Arpita (@arpita_dg) February 4, 2019

Yess you are absolutely right big ji..this is photoshopped & i feel same like that when i noticed it. — PS (@PritamSohoni) February 3, 2019

Twitterati verdict stood divided on whether this selfie was photoshopped or real.

More often than not, heartwarming pictures and videos are circulated on the web and sometimes they do turn out to be doctored or touched.

However, coming back to this one—the authenticity cannot be vouched for as yet as no one has come forward and claimed to have clicked it.

Meanwhile, tell us what do you think about the 'selfie'?