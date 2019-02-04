हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

This pic of kids clicking their selfie goes viral, but Amitabh Bachchan finds it 'photoshopped'

Twitterati verdict stood divided on whether this selfie was photoshopped or real.

This pic of kids clicking their selfie goes viral, but Amitabh Bachchan finds it &#039;photoshopped&#039;

New Delhi: Internet is a great place to find new things and quite often a picture or a video clip goes viral, making it a topic of debate online. Recently, a picture of five kids clicking their selfie but not with a camera but with footwear.

The picture has flooded the internet and in fact, several Bollywood celebrities shared it with heartwarming captioned too. From ace lensman Atul Kasbekar to Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty—all posted the picture on social media.

But, megastar Amitabh Bachchan pointed out that there is a possibility that the picture has been photoshopped. He wrote: “. with due respect and apology .. i feel this is photoshopped .. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size .. to his other hand by his side !!

Well, after he made this point, several Twitter users had something to opine on the same:

Twitterati verdict stood divided on whether this selfie was photoshopped or real.

More often than not, heartwarming pictures and videos are circulated on the web and sometimes they do turn out to be doctored or touched.

However, coming back to this one—the authenticity cannot be vouched for as yet as no one has come forward and claimed to have clicked it.

Meanwhile, tell us what do you think about the 'selfie'?

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanSelfieviral selfiekids selfiephotoshopped kids selfiephotoshopped selfie
Next
Story

Hey Anushka Sharma, have you met your lookalike? Check out her stunning pics

Must Watch

PT5M51S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day