This pic of Navya Naveli Nanda is 'brighter than thousand suns'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular star kids. The pretty girl keeps away from the social media frenzy but has got several fan clubs dedicated to her already.

Proud mommy Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her stunning daughter with a caption which reads: “Brighter than a thousand suns.”

The photo is indeed lit up with her gorgeous smile.

Recently, her brother Agastya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London and his pictures were shared by proud mommy on social media. Also, uncle Abhishek Bachchan shared the picture and congratulated him on his big day.

Navya too had studied at the Sevenoaks school along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan. The kids graduated three years back in 2016. While most of the star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are making waves in Bollywood, Navya and Aryan are yet to announce their movie aspirations.

Reportedly, Navya is pursuing her higher studies from Fordham University in New York while Aryan is studying filmmaking from the University of Southern California.