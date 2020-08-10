हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rana Daggubati

This pic of newlyweds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj has sent the internet into meltdown

The photo has gone viral on social media and shared by several of their fan clubs. It features Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj with their pet dog. The couple flashes their million-dollar smiles for the photo.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@_miheekabajaj

New Delhi: The internet is currently in love with a picture of star couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, who got married on Saturday. The photo has gone viral on social media and shared by several of their fan clubs. It features Rana and Miheeka with their pet dog. The couple flashes their million-dollar smiles for the photo. Rana looks dapper in a kurta and jeans while Miheeka is pretty in a lehenga. The now-viral picture appears to be taken before their wedding.

Take a look:

Rana and Miheeka got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by just family members and close friends due to the coronavirus regulations.  

On the guest list were top Telugu stars such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, besides Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who is Rana's cousin.

See some pictures from their wedding here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka  Welcome to the family ...  @reelsandframes

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Rana & Miheeka !!!!!!!! now we’ll all live happily every after @ranadaggubati @miheeka

A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finally my hulk is married wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!!

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Rana Daggubati introduced his ladylove on social media in May. The couple had a small roka ceremony in Hyderabad later in the month.

Miheeka is an entrepreneur. She hails from a business family of Hyderabad. She is the founder of an interior design label and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.

