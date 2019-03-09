हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

This pic of Shahid Kapoor with his 'Sun' Zain Kapoor is all things love!

Shahid took to Instagram and shared a picture with his 'Sun' (pun intended) Zain.

This pic of Shahid Kapoor with his &#039;Sun&#039; Zain Kapoor is all things love!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is a doting husband to Mira Rajpur and a dedicated and caring father to his two adorable kids—Misha and Zain. While 'little Missy' is almost 3 years old, Zain is six-months-old and the actor often shares pics with his little munchkins.

On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with his 'Sun' (pun intended) Zain.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

The caption says 'The Sun'.

Isn't the pic too cute for words?

Shahid got married to Mira on July 7, 2015. The couple was blessed with Misha on August 26, 2016, and Zain on September 5, 2018.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh'. The film stars Kiara Advani in lead role and also features Nikita Dutta.

It is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The actor got rid of his beard for his role in the film.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21 this year.

Tags:
Shahid KapoorMira RajputZain KapoormishaKabir Singh
Next
Story

Irrfan Khan makes rare appearance amidst tumour treatment

Must Watch

PT11M4S

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar holds press conference on IAF strike on Balakot