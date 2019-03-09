This pic of Shahid Kapoor with his 'Sun' Zain Kapoor is all things love!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is a doting husband to Mira Rajpur and a dedicated and caring father to his two adorable kids—Misha and Zain. While 'little Missy' is almost 3 years old, Zain is six-months-old and the actor often shares pics with his little munchkins.

On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with his 'Sun' (pun intended) Zain.

Check out the pic here:

The caption says 'The Sun'.

Isn't the pic too cute for words?

Shahid got married to Mira on July 7, 2015. The couple was blessed with Misha on August 26, 2016, and Zain on September 5, 2018.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh'. The film stars Kiara Advani in lead role and also features Nikita Dutta.

It is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The actor got rid of his beard for his role in the film.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21 this year.