This pic of Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor is all about sister love!

New Delhi: Sister duo Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja often shower love on each other via social media. Both have mammoth fan following and keep their fans engaged by regularly posting on Instagram. Janhvi's latest post depicts the strong bond that exists between her and Sonam. The caption is, “Comfy cuddles”

Check out the pic here:

For the unversed, Janhvi is Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's elder daughter while Sonam is Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's daughter. The two sisters have a strong bonding which is evident in their pictures and the way they support each other.

On the work front, Sonam's latest outing 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' emerged a hit and was lauded by the audience and critics. She starred with her father Anil in the film and it also had ace actor Rajkummar Rao on board.

On the other hand, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' in July 2018. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter and received a thumbs up from audience as well as critics. She has also been roped in for K Jo's ambitious project 'Takht'.