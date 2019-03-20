हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

This pic of Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor is all about sister love!

Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja often shower love on each other via social media. 

This pic of Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor is all about sister love!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sister duo Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja often shower love on each other via social media. Both have mammoth fan following and keep their fans engaged by regularly posting on Instagram. Janhvi's latest post depicts the strong bond that exists between her and Sonam. The caption is, “Comfy cuddles”

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

For the unversed, Janhvi is Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's elder daughter while Sonam is Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's daughter. The two sisters have a strong bonding which is evident in their pictures and the way they support each other.

On the work front, Sonam's latest outing 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' emerged a hit and was lauded by the audience and critics. She starred with her father Anil in the film and it also had ace actor Rajkummar Rao on board.

On the other hand, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' in July 2018. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter and received a thumbs up from audience as well as critics. She has also been roped in for K Jo's ambitious project 'Takht'. 

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorSonam KapoorKaran JoharAnil KapoorTakht
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi looks urban chic in a thigh-high slit dress—Pic

Must Watch

PT13M53S

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responds to PM Narendra Modi's blog post