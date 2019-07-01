This pic of Sushmita Sen with boyfriend Rohman Shawl is love, actually

New Delhi: Break-up? No! Actress Sushmita Sen has rubbished reports of her rumoured break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl by posting a picture with him from the gym and it clearly says that all is well between the couple.

"He's lean... she's mean. I love you, Rohman Shawl. #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis. I love you guys," read the caption of Sushmita's post, in which they can be seen posing at a gym.

The picture has received a whole lot of love from the internet and comments like "you guys look so great together... thank god you'll are together... was scared of the rumors spreading around with indifferences between... god bless you and touchwood" and "team of strength and happiness. So inspiring" have been posted in plenty.

Take a look at their photo here:

Reports that Sushmita and Rohman might have ended their relationship started doing the rounds after he posted a series of cryptic Instagram stories which said, "HEY YOU. Yes, I am talking to you!! What's bothering you? Come on, I am all ears to you for the next 24 hours… Talk to me. Don't worry. It's only between you and me!! Talk to me."

"So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating... It's alright!! You need to understand that what you do for your partner is your call, don’t put your him/her under the obligation of loving you the same way!! Do things for them because you genuinely feel like doing it, not because you expect them to do the same for you!!" Rohman added.

Sushmita and Rohman's relationship was confirmed by the model after he posted a loved-up picture on her birthday. They are pretty much a fixture by each other's side now.

Rohman was Sushmita's plus one at her brother Rajeev's wedding in Goa and the couple even performed rocked the stage together.

On the professional front, Sushmita, also a former Miss Universe, hasn't made any screen appearance after 2015's Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.