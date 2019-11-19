This picture of baby Kareena Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan is breaking the internet

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and often engages in Q and A sessions with his followers on Twitter.

Recently, a fan posted a black and white picture that featured his wife Jaya Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and various other star kids. However, the fan was curious to know who Amitabh was holding in his arms in the picture. His answer will pleasantly surprise you!

The fan posted the picture on Twitter, tagged Amitabh and asked him, “Who are you holding @SrBachchan Ji?

To which the actor replied saying that it was Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the picture, Amitabh can be seen asking something Kareena while little Bebo seems to be lost in her thoughts while Jaya manages the boys in the picture. This was one million dollar picture featuring all the existing superstar and the future superstars!

Earlier this year, Amitabh also posted a picture of himself with baby Kareena. Sharing the picture he wrote, "Guess who .. ? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa .. had come with Dad Randhir .. hurt her foot .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it !!"

Both Amitabh and Kareena have shared screen space in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dev, Satyagraha, Khushi and Ki and Ka