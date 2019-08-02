This picture of Kareena Kapoor and Kapil Dev from Dance India Dance set is breaking the internet

New Delhi: Bollywood's glam queen Kareena Kapoor is currently seen as one of the judges in popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Her ravishing looks from the show often make headlines but this time it's the behind the scene picture with Kapil Dev, that is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

The picture has been shared by the host Karan Wahi which featured Kapil Dev, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and him. He captioned the picture as, “main kehta tha na log meri sunte hain.” Check out the picture here

By the looks of it, the upcoming episode will be graced by veteran cricketer Kapil Dev.

The reality show has garnered a lot of attention ever since it went on air. The show has an interesting concept and great set of dancers but the judges here are the real catch.

This is Kareena Kapoor's first stint on television as a reality show judge. Weeks after the show commenced, Kareena had to skip the shoots because of her important projects in London. However, her sister Karisma Kapoor replaced Bebo in one of those episodes. Malaika Arora, one of Kareena's closest friends, also judged the competition in her absence.

Apart from the diva, the show is being judged by ace choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper, Raftaar. While it is being hosted by the dapper Karan Wahi, whose banter with Kareena on the show is loved by the audience.