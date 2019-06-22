close

Kriti Sanon

This picture of Kriti Sanon chilling in a black monokini will give you major weekend vibes!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Kriti Sanon often leaves us spellbound with her pictures. Only recently, she treated us with snippets of her Maldives vacation with friends and fans couldn't stop going gaga over the leggy lass.

The actress has a huge fan following which seems to be growing every day. When she crossed 22 million followers on social media app Instagram, Kriti took to the app and shared a picture of herself in a black monokini. “22Million love makes me blush like this Lots of love back to you all! #22MillionOnInsta”, she captioned the pic.

If you haven't seen it yet, check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

We bet that picture gave you major weekend vibes!

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for the release of Arjun Patiala along with actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26 and is helmed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

It also stars 'Fukrey' fame Varun Sharma and is backed by Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti Sanonarjun patialaKriti Sanon pics
