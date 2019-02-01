This picture of Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha is breaking the internet-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's hottest dad Shahid Kapoor on Friday shared an endearing picture on Instagram with his daughter Misha.

In the picture, little Misha can be seen sitting on her daddy's new mean machine the Ducati Scrambler bike with him. Captioning the picture, Shahid wrote, "Cause she knows she can do it all better."

Aren't they adorable?

On the work front, Shahid is busy shooting for Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film and fans eagerly await more details about the venture.

In November last year, Shahid had shared his first look from the film leaving us all surprised. The actor got rid of his beard for the film and looked handsome as ever.

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

Earlier, actress Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' was to play the lead but she backed out of the project. To replace Tara, Kiara was roped in.

Expressing her happiness over being a part of the film, Kiara had earlier written on Twitter, "#WaitForIt This is NOT a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today! wishing the team an amazinggg start!!! All the best @shahidkapoor @imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde @TSeries @MuradKhetani and team #ArjunReddy can’t wait to join you’ll super soon”

'Kabir Singh' will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.