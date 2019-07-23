close

This picture of Taimur Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Inaaya Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan is all things cute

This picture of Taimur Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Inaaya Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan is all things cute

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is holidaying in London with her whole family for quite some time now. They were recently joined by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. 

Soha has been sharing pictures of Taimur and Inaaya ever since they are in London. Today she shared a picture of herself with Inaaya, Kareena, Taimur and Ranvijay Singha's wife Priyanka Singha and daughter Kainaat.

Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, "A day at the farm #willowsactivityfarm #timandinni #timandinniandkai @priankasingha #londondiaries."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A day at the farm #willowsactivityfarm #timandinni #timandinniandkai @priankasingha #londondiaries

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reunited!! #timandinni #london

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Taimur, Saif and Kareena are in London since June. The star couple is also shooting for their upcoming projects. While Saif started shooting for 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in the London, Kareena shot for her part in 'Angrezi Medium' there. 

Meantime, Kareena also juggled between London and Mumbai to complete the shoot for her dance show 'Dance India Dance'. 

Kareena was also seen having a gala time in London with her parents Randhir, Babita and sister Karisma and her children Samaira and Kiaan.
 

