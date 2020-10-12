हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhana Khan

This post of Suhana Khan goes viral after Ira Khan reveals she is suffering from depression

Over the weekend, Suhana Khan shared a still from the Spanish film ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ and that seems to have caught the internet's attention.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@suhanakhan2

New Delhi: After superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently revealed that she is suffering from depression, a post by Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has caught the attention of the internet. It was shared by Suhana over the weekend and is a still from Pedro Almodovar’s Spanish film ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ (1988). Suhana simply captioned it as, "women on the verge of a nervous breakdown". Her cryptic post has now gone viral and she’s been trending. However, no comments on the post could be seen as she has restricted the window. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

women on the verge of a nervous breakdown

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Meanwhile, Ira Khan, in an Instagram post on Saturday, said that she is clinically depressed for some years now. 

"Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves better, understand mental illness better," Ira said in the video. 

Take a look at the video here:

Ira had shared the post on World Mental Health Day. 

