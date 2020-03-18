This romantic pic of Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: The popular jodi of 'Bigg Boss 13' Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to entice their fans with their first song titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' which is up for release in a day. The buzz around the song is high and fans have started trending #AsiManshiDebut on Twitter already.

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram and shared a romantic unseen picture with Asim Riaz. The two have got eyes only for each other. The picture will surely melt the hearts of all AsiManshi fans (Asim and Himanshi).

Check it out here:

Their debut song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. The lyrics are penned by Babbu and Gurinder Bawa has directed the track.

Asim and Himanshi's chemistry inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house remained one of the highlights during the show and fans loved to see them together. In fact, Himanshi re-entered the house to support Asim and together they braved all the questions related to their respective personal lives.

In other news, their fellow inmates Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla's first single 'Bhula Dunga' is also up for release.