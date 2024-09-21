THIS Star Couple Sought Therapy Just Two Days After Their Wedding

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has embarked on a fresh start with her podcast 'Chapter 2'. Following the positive response to the first two episodes of her podcast, she returns with the highly anticipated third episode. For the upcoming Third episode, Rhea engages in a compelling discussion with Bollywood star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Recently Rhea took to her social media account and poster the episode.

The post captioned, ''These two @shibaniakhtar @faroutakhtar have my whole, I find their authenticity refreshing and their banter hilarious!''

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in February 2022 after three years of dating. The star couple recently shared on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast that they went for couple therapy just two days after their wedding and had begun attending sessions soon after their engagement.

In a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty, VJ-turned-actress Shibani Dandekar opens up about her experience with couples therapy and shares her therapist's reaction to it. She said, “We got married on a Monday. Our signing was on a Monday and our next scheduled appointment was on a Wednesday. I remember we walked in and our therapist was like ‘Why are you guys here? You just got married like 24 hours ago?’”

“We started doing couples therapy I think about six months before or after we got engaged. It wasn’t one person convincing the other. It was like this is something that sounds like a smart thing to do.” Shibani added.

Farhan Akhtar also opens up about how his daughters Shakya and Akira dealed with his divorce from his first wife, Adhuna Bhabani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will soon be seen in 120 Bahadur. He will also be directing Don 3, also working on Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in key roles.

Rhea Chakraborty started her podcast journey on the occasion of her birthday. ‘Chapter 2’ signifies new beginnings, starting afresh and moving on in life. The podcast aims at bringing insightful content on a platter for her fans. Her podcast garnered immense praise for unfiltered conversation that is candid and absolutely relatable.