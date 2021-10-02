हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Chakraborty

THIS strong message on Rhea Chakraborty's t-shirt goes viral - Watch

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was recently papped after her fresh salon session. She wore a white crop top with stylish black pants. Her tee-shirt flashed a 'Ninja Nari' logo, which caught pap attention. 

Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty was recently papped after her fresh salon session. She wore a white crop top with stylish black pants. Her tee-shirt flashed a 'Ninja Nari' logo, which caught pap attention. 

Rhea Chakraborty turned into a Ninja Nari looking fab in stylish casuals. Voompla captioned the video: Not going for Bigg Boss 15!!! So she was reportedly offered a whopping 35 lakh for being in the show but she has declined. Thoughts?? She was spotted leaving after a salon sesh in Bandra today!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Earlier, reports were rife that Rhea Chakraborty will be seen participating in Bigg Boss 15 show, hosted by Salman Khan. However, looks like all of this was a mere rumour, and she is not entering the show anytime soon. 

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. 'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past.   

The ensemble cast includes Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

 

 

