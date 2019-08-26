close

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress is expecting her first baby—Photos

Priya aka Rita reporter can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the pictures from her Maldives vacation with hubby dearest.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the popular television shows 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is adored by viewers for his content and amazing character actors. The sitcom has been running smoothly for more than a decade, entertaining one and all.

And now there's good news coming from the show. The actress, who plays Rita reporter on the show is expecting her first child with hubby Malav Rajda. Rita reporter aka Priya Ahuja Rajda has a perfect pregnancy glow on her face and it's visible in her pictures.

She shared some breathtaking vacay photos with her hubby on Instagram. She, in fact, wished her fans a Happy Janmashtami with a beautiful message.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Blues  #maldives #travelpics #travel

I'm a true OceanHolic #maldives #ocean #travel #travelpics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m a true OceanHolic #maldives #ocean #travel #travelpics

I followed my heart and it led me to the beach

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I followed my heart and it led me to the beach 

A post shared by Pri (@priyaahujarajda) on

Priya aka Rita reporter can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the pictures from her Maldives vacation with hubby dearest.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' was recently in news for one of its characters Sonu played by Nidhi Bhanushali being replaced by Palak Sidhwani.

Nidhi has bid adieu to the show as he wants to focus on her higher studies.

Meanwhile, coming back to Rita reporter, she sure is looking fab in her momma-to-be avatar!

 

 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahpriya ahuja rajdarita reporterPalak SidhwaniSonu
