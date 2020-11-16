This video of Aaradhya Bachchan singing a devotional song comes as a sweet surprise on her birthday - Watch

New Delhi: It's Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday today and social media is flooded with wishes for the little Bachchan. Aaradhya is star couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter. She turned 9 today (November 16). To mark the special day, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, also Aaradhya's grandfather, shared a priceless post for her.

Big B posted a collage of pictures from when she was one-year-old to now. “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love,” read the megastar’s caption for the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, we also chanced upon an adorable video of Aaradhya singing ‘Jai Siya Ram’ on Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter timeline. The video comes as a sweet surprise on her birthday.

Actually, it was shared by a fan club dedicated to the Bachchans on Twitter and Big B retweeted it.

Dressed in a lehenga-choli, Aaradhya looks cute as a button in the video as she sings ‘Jai Siya Ram’.

Watch the video here:

I guess now’s the best time to share this video of Aaradhya singing a devotional song for Diwali. Happy Birthday Aaradhya! pic.twitter.com/DB48Y9L6qT — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) November 15, 2020

Aaradhya is Aishwarya and Abhishek’s only daughter. The couple married in 2007.

Happy birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan!