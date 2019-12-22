This video of AbRam performing on his school's annual function is going viral- Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Days after a video of Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya delivering a powerful speech at her school's annual function went viral, a new video Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam dancing on Bollywood numbers at the same annual function is doing the rounds on the internet. Both Aradhaya and AbRam study at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Days after a video of Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya delivering a powerful speech at her school's annual function went viral, a new video Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam dancing on Bollywood numbers at the same annual function is doing the rounds on the internet. Both Aradhaya and AbRam study at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

A fan club shared the video of Abram dancing on popular Bollywood songs while Shah Rukh Khan cheers him on from the audience seat.

The event was attended by Abhishek, Aishwarya, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and Karisma Kapoor with his son Kiaan Raj Kapoor among others.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared the video of Aaradhya delivering a powerful speech. In her speech, she said, "I am Kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will become from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity."
 

