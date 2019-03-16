This video of 'baby' Alia Bhatt is too cute for words-Watch

New Delhi: Star kid Taimur Ali Khan is the most-loved kid on the internet today all thanks to the shutterbugs but if there was internet back in the 90s and the paparazzi culture was as rampant as it is now, Alia Bhatt would have surely walked away with the title.

The Raazi actress, who rang in her 26th birthday on March 15, was probably the cutest kid of her generation. On the occasion of her birthday, her sister Shaheen shared an utterly adorable video of Alia and captioned it, "I suppose there are many kinds of love.

And often, we love different people in similar ways.

But there’s a special type of love, a type of love that is reserved for one person and one person alone. There is no replicating that feeling. No distributing it. No diluting it. No changing it.

It is love in its purest and most unadulterated form.

My notions of love changed the day I saw your crinkley little face and so did I.

You are a wonder to me, not for the remarkable things you have achieved, but for you who you are.

Nothing has taught me as much about love as being your sister has and I promise, whether it’s at 7 or 70, I will always be there to carry you.

What is love?

Pretty sure this is.

Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt

P.S. You’re the orange of my ankles."

Isn't it cutest video available on the internet today?

Alia celebrated her birthday with close friends Masaba Gupta, Anushka Ranjan, Karan Johar among others. Her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt were also present at her residence. Ranbir, who is rumoured to be dating her, was one of the first ones to reach her midnight bash.