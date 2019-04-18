close

Disha Patani

This video of Disha Patani learning to do a back handspring will give you major fitness goals-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a major fitness freak. The actress shares her gym videos and pictures and inspires her followers to stay fit. Disha, who will be seen in a Salman Khan starrer, took to Instagram to share yet another video from her gym.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "Training training trying to learn a back handspring and a back layout with @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @flyzonefitness_ "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Disha has a huge fan following on social media and her posts go viral in no time, creating a frenzy online. Besides her professional commitments, it's her personal life which is often the talk of the town.

She is often spotted hanging out with her 'Baaghi 2' co-star and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The two often frequent to popular Mumbai hangout zones and the shutterbugs love to click them together. However, the duo has never talked about dating each other in public.

They have always maintained a comfortable silence about their relationship. 

 

