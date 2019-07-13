This video of Disha Patani performing a backflip is pure fitness goals—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has the looks to die for! The stunner is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with regular posts. With over 22.9 million followers on Instagram, Disha's popularity needs no introduction.

She is a known fitness freak and often shares workout videos on Instagram.

Disha's latest Instagram post shows her performing a backflip and she absolutely nailed it!

Check it out here:

The caption is, “First attempt to a self backflip, still need to make it much cleaner but atleast the fear is gone? everyday makes a difference (also me being the stubborn me?)

On the work front, Disha delivered to the audience's expectation by playing the role of Radha in 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

She will next be seen in 'Malang', along with Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and will release in February 2020.

Coming to her personal life, the gorgeous actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. Although the two maintain the 'best friends' stand, their pictures and frequent dinner dates speak volumes!