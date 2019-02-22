हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
This video of Kangana Ranaut fighting the British on an electric horse will leave you in splits-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's ambitious project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has raked in over Rs 100 crore at the Box Office despite being neck deep in controversies ever since the film was announced. However, after almost a month after its release, a hilarious video from the sets of Manikarnika has surfaced on social media and the netizens don't seem to get enough of it.

In the video that has gone viral on Twitter, Kangana can be seen riding a horse. As camera starts rolling, someone from the background shouts ‘Roll, British, Force’ the other characters around her, dressed as the British army start sprinting on horses from both sides as Ranaut gets into her character of Rani Lakshmi Bai and fights them but all while riding an electric horse. 

Check out the video:

The video ends with her make-up man running towards her with an umbrella and re-doing her make up.

Kangana's first-period drama was produced by Zee Studios and it released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. It also released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' came to be a massive 3700. The movie released in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period-drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. 

The film clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' at the Box Office.

A special screening of the film was organized for President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Cultural Centre on January 18, 2019 in presence of Kangana and her team before release of the film on January 25, 2019.

