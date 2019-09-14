This video of Sushmita Sen from the beach will give you major weekend vibes—Watch

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is often in the limelight due to her regular social media updates. The stunner might be missing from the film front for a long time, but that does not stop her from making headlines.

Sush is an avid Instagram user and has over 4.7 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Her latest post will make you want to pack your bags and head for a vacay right away! The stunner is in the Maldives currently and seems to be having a gala time.

Check out this video of Sushmita, taking a carefree morning walk on the beach while wearing a white dress:

She captioned the video as, “What a glow when you’re living true” Aaah, mornings like these!!! The dawn, the sand, the ocean & the joie de vivre #sharing #thisfeeling #memories #happiness #maldives I love you guys!!!”

She was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.