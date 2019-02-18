This video of Taimur Ali Khan playing ukelele is breaking the internet-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are enjoying a mini vacation at Pataudi Palace in Haryana. After an adorable family picture, a video from thier vacay featuring Taimur Ali Khan has surfaced on social media.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Baby Tim can be seen sitting under a tree with his uncle, Zayan Kapoor(Shashi Kapoor's grandson). While Zayan can be seen eating something from a plate, Taimur is elated to showcase his ukelele skills to his uncle. The video was shared as an Instagram story by Shaira Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor’s daughter.

Check out the video:

Zahan Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor are also at Pataudi Palace with Saif, Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena has started shooting for her upcoming film, Good News, with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Bebo will also play a pivotal role in Karan Johar’s ambitious project Takht, which is a multi-starrer including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. The team will reportedly start shooting for the film in September this year.

Saif, on the other hand, has been shooting for the second season of web series Sacred Games, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Nawab also has a film in the pipeline which is titled Hunter, where he will essay the role of a Naga sadhu.