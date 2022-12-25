'Those who are driven by...': Here's what actress Tunisha Sharma shared on Instagram hours before her death

New Delhi: The suicide of TV actress Vaishali Thakkar this year gave a big shock to her fans and loved ones. The mystery of her death was not completely resolved yet, another TV beauty committed the same. 'Dastaan-e-Qubool' actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on Saturday evening on the set of her show. This sad news shocked everyone as Tunisha was very active on social media and had shared her video about six hours ago all this happened.

The 20-year-old actress shared her BTS video from the makeup room. In this video, she shows how her makeup is done. She looks absolutely normal in the video and who would have thought that this will be the last of it.

Also, the actress shared a motivational quote a few hours ago she passed away. It read, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop."

Her fans are unable to believe what would have happened in the span of six hours, that she decided to end her life. Tunisha has a strong fan following on social media. She has around 1 million followers on Instagram. She was an active user and shared pictures and videos with her fans.

She has also worked in many films including Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3.' She has also played important roles in 'Fitoor' and 'Kahaani 2'.