Throwback alert: Juhi Chawla looks radiant in unseen video from TV show stint! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla shared a priceless throwback video of her on Saturday (September 19) that left her fans in awe. The video was a clip from her appearance on the TV show Bahadur Shah Zafar directed by B R Chopra, Ravi Chopra.

Talking about the video, Juhi revealed that she was really nervous during this particular shot and kept forgetting her lines. However, she said, that the director Ravi Chopraji was immensely patient and kept telling her to be calm.

She wrote, "Throwback Alert! B R Chopra ji’s serial where they gave me an important guest appearance. It was a 1 day shoot, I remember I was very very new & sooo nervous that during the shot I kept forgetting my lines. Ravi Chopraji was directing & he didn’t lose his patience even once, kept telling me to be calm .. to relax .. he was very kind."

"Further, I’d like to thank @bestofjuhi who dug this clip up. After this shoot which may have been way back in 1987, I never ever saw it & today is the first time after alllllll these years …and I’m amazed i could say these lines..or even express I have no idea what I did … and what Chopraji saw in me, why he cast me …. and now…… i see it … ", she concluded.

Check out the priceless throwback clip:

Juhi Chawla made her acting debut with the 1986 film Sultanat. She gained immense popularity after her widely loved performance in the romance film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak that released in 1988.

She propelled her career forward by starring in films such as Lootere, Aaina, Darr, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and achieved tremendous success.

The actress had earlier made headlines when she had filed a petition against 5G technology. However, she received flak for it, with many calling it a 'publicity stunt'.