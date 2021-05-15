Throwback diary: When Shah Rukh Khan told son Aryan that he can't go shirtless at home!

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who is not only known for his acting prowess but also for his witty sense of humour. Scrolling through his throwback interview given to Femina in 2017, SRK spilled the beans on what rules are in place for son Aryan Khan, when at home.

Shah Rukh also highlighted the importance of gender equality and how to maintain decorum when you are at home or outside with your mom, sister, or female friends. Elaborating further about it, Shah Rukh Khan said his Aryan is not allowed to be shirtless at home.

"I believe that a man in his house doesn't have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister, or women friends. I tell Aryan to put on a T-shirt all the time," the ‘King of Romance’ said.

Sharing his view on gender equality, he said that his sons will have no extra privileges over girls. "If you'd feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless? It's got nothing to do with having breasts or not-don't do something a girl can't do," he added.

Talking about the life lessons he gave to Aryan and also talking about his little toddler, AbRam Khan, the ‘Don’ actor said, “Equality should not be an excuse to lose your chivalry. I tell Aryan that tu-tadak is unacceptable when he’s addressing a girl. ‘Tu pizza le aa’, ‘tu idhar aa’ is not how you address women. Show some respect. Now it’s reached a point where the other day my little one, AbRam, was horsing around with the nanny and he pulled her hair. Aryan was so incensed, he said, ‘Let him turn five and I will discipline him!’

SRK got married to Gauri Khan in the year 1991. The couple is a proud parent to three children - daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam Khan.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in the much-anticipated film ‘Pathan’. Reportedly, he will also be seen in a cameo role in the sci-fi drama ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.