Sara Ali Khan

Throwback Thursday: Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's pic is breaking the internet

In 'Throwback Thursday' spirit, here's a look at an old pic of Sara and Saif

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@veenanagda

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan often grabs the limelight. The star kid is known to for her witty replies and has a huge fan following. Sara's pictures and videos often go viral on the internet and fans can never get enough of their favourite actress.

Yet another pic of the 'Kedarnath' actress with her father Saif has gone viral and it will take you down the memory lane.

In 'Throwback Thursday' spirit, here's a look at an old picture of Sara and Saif, as shared by Mehendi artist Veena on Instagram:

Sara made an impressive debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' last year in December. The gorgeous actress received a lot of appreciation for her performance and starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after her debut, Sara delivered yet another superhit—Simmba. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and has Ranveer playing the male lead.

Coming to Saif, the actor's web-series 'Sacred Games' received rave reviews and makers are working on season 2. His latest film, 'Bazaar' too was a success and received positive reviews from the audience.

Buzz was that the father-daughter duo will share screen space in 'Luv Aaj Kal' 2. However, much to the disappointment of fans, the actor denied rumors and told Bollywood Hungama, “It is not true at all”

