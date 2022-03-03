Throwback Thursday: Shehnaaz Gill treats fans with an aww-dorable childhood photo!

New Delhi: Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill sure knows how to mark `Throwback Thursday`!Ever since her Bigg Boss 13 journey, Shehnaaz has been ruling hearts and enjoys a massive fan following.

The actor took to her Twitter handle and treated fans with an adorable childhood picture of herself. In the picture, Shehnaaz could be seen donning a denim dress with her bobby cut hair adorned with a hairband, as she posed cutely for the camera.

Sharing the picture, the 28-year-old actor wrote, "When everything was so wonderful and life was so simple!!"

When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !! pic.twitter.com/9TJ9b54ANm — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 3, 2022

The adorable post accumulated thousands of re-tweets and comments from Shehnaaz`s fans, one fan wrote, "This Girl is Heartbeat Of Millions of People."

"The happiest people don`t have the best of everything, they just make the best of what they have," another wrote.

A third user wrote, "You are very cute and pure soul."

Shehnaaz had maintained a low profile after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla last year. She recently started making public appearances.