Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill plays with pigeons on a beach in cheerful video, fans elated

Mumbai: Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill shared a rather happy video of herself chasing pigeons on the beach on Friday (Feb 11). The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame is seen running on the beach and her activity makes pigeons perching on the beach fly. After repeatedly doing this, she turned towards the camera said, 'thak gayi".

"Wish I could fly away too," she captioned the clip. Seeing Shehnaaz in jovial mood made her fans extremely happy. She looks stylish in a black strappy top which she paired with blue denim. With her hair open and donning a spectacle, she looks gorgeous in her simple look. She is also seen carrying a mask, which she drops while running around. Her fans were more than happy seeing her in a jovial mood and sent her good wishes.

"May you always smile like this," a social media user commented. "You are flying cutie...you are flying so high. God bless you, " another one wrote.

Shehnaaz had maintained a low profile after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla last year. She recently started making public appearances. She was last seen on the Grand Finale of 'Bigg Boss 15', where she shared the stage with superstar Salman Khan. On the show, she and Salman were seen getting emotional as they remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla.

She was also seen in one of the promos for Colors' show 'Hunarbaaz'.