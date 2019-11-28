Throwback Thursday: This video of Sapna Choudhary's stage dance is going viral—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's videos are often in the limelight and she has an ocean of fans supporting her. Time and again, Sapna's dance videos have created ripples on social media and yet another dance video of the internet sensation is going viral in which she can be seen giving a performance on stage.

The video, originally shared on YouTube in 2016 is now being watched by netizens.

Check it out here:

Sapna became a household name after her stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss. She was a part of season 11 of the show post which the talented star made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' from 'Veerey Di Wedding'. She has also featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

Coming to Bhojpuri cinema, Sapna was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake from Ravi Kishan starrer 'Bairi Kangana 2'. However, it was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.