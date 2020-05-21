Throwback Thursday: When Sonam Kapoor wore a DIY Batman costume and danced with sister Rhea Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is an avid social media user and often shares old pictures, videos with fans. She recently shared a major throwback picture on Instagram where she along with sister Rhea can be seen dancing.

But the best part about the childhood picture is Sonam's love for Batman - actually all things Batman! She captioned the post as: DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite superhero. Also jumping and dancing with my @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd)

The DIY (Do It Yourself) superhero costume is too cute along with the socks. Sonam and Rhea look adorable in this childhood picture.

After dating for a brief time, Sonam and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony and the Anand Karaj ritual was held at her aunt's place in Bandra, Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen on screen in "The Zoya Factor" directed by Abhishek Sharma. It was an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name.