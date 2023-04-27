Throwback Thursday: 'Wild Saala' Duo Urvashi Rautela and Akhil Akkineni’s 7-Year-Old Pic Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela's latest song 'Wild Saala' from the movie Agent starring Akhil Akkineni released online and needless to say that it has been creating quite a buzz over the internet. Now, the actress shares a cute throwback picture with her co-star, Akhil which is 7 years old.

Urvashi took to her social media to share a 7-year-old picture with her co-star Akhil. Sharing it on Instagram, the actress captioned the post as, "LOL can’t believe 7 yr old pic when we all were #WILDSAALA ‘s #fun #Agent"

In the photo, Urvashi can be seen posing with all smiles along with Shraddha Kapoor and Akhil Akkineni. The actress looks glamorous in a black turtleneck top and a funky mustard co-ord blazer pant set with intricate detailing that instantly sets her apart from the crowd. Urvashi kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail and paired this look with kohl eyes, some blush, and nude lipstick.

On the work front, Urvashi is busy working on her Hollywood debut opposite Michele Morrone from 365 Days. She was last seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song, which became the biggest party anthem.

The actress will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also be seen in 'Inspector Avinash' with Randeep Hooda. In the suspense film 'Black Rose,' Urvashi will also be seen playing the lead role. She will also appear in the Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.