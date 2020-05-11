Throwback to 2018 when Shahid Kapoor hosted a cool birthday party for wife Mira Rajput at hospital

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput dropped a postcard-worthy picture of herself and the actor from her ‘coolest’ birthday party at a hospital. The picture is from 2018 after Mira gave birth to their son Zain. Mira’s birthday falls on September 7 while Zain was born on September 5. Hence, she was in the hospital during her birthday and Shahid made sure it was a special one for her.

Sharing a loved-up picture of Shahid kissing her at the hospital bed, Mira wrote, “Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago.”

Check out the picture below.

Aww, you too!

Apart from Zain, the star couple are also parents to a daughter named Misha. They got married in July 2015.

On the work front, Shahid, last seen in the blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh’, has ‘Jersey’ coming up. The shooting of the film has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently posted a picture from the sets of the film and said he misses shooting.

‘Jersey’ is the remake of Telugu sports drama, starring Nani. It was directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who is also in-charge of Shahid’s film.