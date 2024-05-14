Advertisement
ANANYA PANDAY

Throwback Tuesday: Ananya Panday Spills Hotness In Neon Bikini Sets And Backless Bodycon In Unseen Photo Roll

Ananya Panday shared her holiday pictures on Instagram sending fans into a tizzy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Throwback Tuesday: Ananya Panday Spills Hotness In Neon Bikini Sets And Backless Bodycon In Unseen Photo Roll Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood babe Ananya Panday has her Instagram game on fire with 24.6 million followers. She took to her handle and dropped some unseen photo roll from her collection. From striking neon bikini sets to shimmery attire - Ananya aced her glam look like a pro. 

The gorgeous actress wrote: Forgotten photos from my camera roll (the last pic is a breadstick and it’s meant to be a cute pic pls calm down ). Even though she has not mentioned the details of her photos but looks like these are from her holidays taken across the globe. Take a look her:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

On the work front, Ananya has 'Call Me Bae' - a show which revolves around a billionaire fashionista. A Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers, 'Call Me Bae' is directed by Collin D'Cunha. The series will be soon streaming on Prime Video.

She also has 'Control', and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' in the pipeline.

Recently, she made headlines for her alleged break-up with beau Aditya Roy Kapur. However, neither Ananya nor Aditya have spoken about the development as yet.

